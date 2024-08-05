Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-M Visits Angaur

    PALAU

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ANGAUR, Republic of Palau (Aug. 6, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman,
    commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, center right, and his team gather
    for a group photo following a tour of a Tactical Mobile Over-the-Horizon
    Radar (TACMOR) receiver site in Angaur, in the Republic of Palau, Aug. 1.

    During his visit to the island, Huffman met with Angaur Governor Steven
    Salii. Huffman traveled to Palau to engage with government officials and
    participate in the Civic Action Team Palau transition of authority ceremony.

    From left: Matt Cole, assistant project manager, Gilbane Building Company;
    Cmdr. Alan Eichelman, operations officer, Naval Facilities Engineering
    Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas; Lt. Victor Obando, regional officer in
    charge of construction, NAVFAC Marianas; Lt. Cmdr. Samantha Ponce, flag
    aide, Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M); Peter Ridilla, executive
    director, Joint Region Marianas; Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, JTF-M;
    Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Milam, JTF-M; Cmdr. Brendan Kruse, chief, office of
    defense cooperation, U.S. Embassy Republic of Palau; Mitch Lewey,
    superintendent, Gilbane Building Company

    Palau
    Angaur
    JTF-M
    TACMOR

