JTF-M Visits Angaur

ANGAUR, Republic of Palau (Aug. 6, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman,

commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, center right, and his team gather

for a group photo following a tour of a Tactical Mobile Over-the-Horizon

Radar (TACMOR) receiver site in Angaur, in the Republic of Palau, Aug. 1.



During his visit to the island, Huffman met with Angaur Governor Steven

Salii. Huffman traveled to Palau to engage with government officials and

participate in the Civic Action Team Palau transition of authority ceremony.



From left: Matt Cole, assistant project manager, Gilbane Building Company;

Cmdr. Alan Eichelman, operations officer, Naval Facilities Engineering

Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas; Lt. Victor Obando, regional officer in

charge of construction, NAVFAC Marianas; Lt. Cmdr. Samantha Ponce, flag

aide, Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M); Peter Ridilla, executive

director, Joint Region Marianas; Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, JTF-M;

Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Milam, JTF-M; Cmdr. Brendan Kruse, chief, office of

defense cooperation, U.S. Embassy Republic of Palau; Mitch Lewey,

superintendent, Gilbane Building Company

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 Location: PW