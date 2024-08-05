JTF-M Visits Angaur

ANGAUR, Republic of Palau (Aug. 6, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman,
commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, center right, and his team gather
for a group photo following a tour of a Tactical Mobile Over-the-Horizon
Radar (TACMOR) receiver site in Angaur, in the Republic of Palau, Aug. 1.
During his visit to the island, Huffman met with Angaur Governor Steven
Salii. Huffman traveled to Palau to engage with government officials and
participate in the Civic Action Team Palau transition of authority ceremony.
From left: Matt Cole, assistant project manager, Gilbane Building Company;
Cmdr. Alan Eichelman, operations officer, Naval Facilities Engineering
Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas; Lt. Victor Obando, regional officer in
charge of construction, NAVFAC Marianas; Lt. Cmdr. Samantha Ponce, flag
aide, Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M); Peter Ridilla, executive
director, Joint Region Marianas; Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, JTF-M;
Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Milam, JTF-M; Cmdr. Brendan Kruse, chief, office of
defense cooperation, U.S. Embassy Republic of Palau; Mitch Lewey,
superintendent, Gilbane Building Company
