Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fluid workforce keeps ASC chief of Civilian Personnel busy with hiring, retaining people

    Fluid workforce keeps ASC chief of Civilian Personnel busy with hiring, retaining people

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Jillian Bernier, chief, Civilian Personnel division, U.S. Army Sustainment Command talks to Carlous Dawson, ASC Strength Management Branch chief.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 13:48
    Photo ID: 8571216
    VIRIN: 240805-A-XQ291-2749
    Resolution: 3192x2584
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fluid workforce keeps ASC chief of Civilian Personnel busy with hiring, retaining people, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fluid workforce keeps ASC chief of Civilian Personnel busy with hiring, retaining people

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Army Sustainment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download