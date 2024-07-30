Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First responder on watch

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Senior Airman Debby Quackenboss, a crash rescue specialist assigned to the 128th Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, shields her eyes from the sinking late evening sun while taking a break on the bumper of a fire engine at Fire Station 4 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 4, 2024. Quackenboss is serving her annual training designed to test the core competencies of emergency responders with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Alaska
    annual training
    first responder
    Airman

