First responder on watch

Senior Airman Debby Quackenboss, a crash rescue specialist assigned to the 128th Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, shields her eyes from the sinking late evening sun while taking a break on the bumper of a fire engine at Fire Station 4 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 4, 2024. Quackenboss is serving her annual training designed to test the core competencies of emergency responders with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

