Senior Airman Debby Quackenboss, a crash rescue specialist assigned to the 128th Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, shields her eyes from the sinking late evening sun while taking a break on the bumper of a fire engine at Fire Station 4 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 4, 2024. Quackenboss is serving her annual training designed to test the core competencies of emergency responders with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 12:24
|Photo ID:
|8570997
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-LX370-1001
|Resolution:
|6415x4277
|Size:
|17.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Hometown:
|JUNEAU, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First responder on watch, by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
