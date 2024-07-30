Walter Reed earned the 2024 Greening the OR Recognition Award from Practice Greenhealth for “making substantial progress in reducing the impact of the surgical environment.”
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 12:27
|Photo ID:
|8570954
|VIRIN:
|240804-D-AB123-1000
|Resolution:
|5776x4016
|Size:
|16.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed earns awards for environmental sustainability efforts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed earns awards for environmental sustainability efforts
No keywords found.