Leaders from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and Army Materiel Command celebrate the opening of new Warrior Restaurant, “America’s Kitchen,” at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va, June 12, which includes a first-ever Armed Forces Wellness Center satellite site inside the dining facility.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 10:28
|Photo ID:
|8570552
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-LP637-9252
|Resolution:
|914x685
|Size:
|205.51 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wellness center in new warrior restaurant enhances dining experience, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wellness center in new warrior restaurant enhances dining experience
People
Fort Myer (Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall)