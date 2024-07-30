Wellness center in new warrior restaurant enhances dining experience

Leaders from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and Army Materiel Command celebrate the opening of new Warrior Restaurant, “America’s Kitchen,” at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va, June 12, which includes a first-ever Armed Forces Wellness Center satellite site inside the dining facility.

