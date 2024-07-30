Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wellness center in new warrior restaurant enhances dining experience

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Leaders from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and Army Materiel Command celebrate the opening of new Warrior Restaurant, “America’s Kitchen,” at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va, June 12, which includes a first-ever Armed Forces Wellness Center satellite site inside the dining facility.

