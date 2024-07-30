Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD24 | Service Members take a group photo in Kengun

    KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    08.01.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. service members with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force, the U.S. Army 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the Western Army, Ground Component Command, pose for a group photo during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at JGSDF Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, August 2, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo) 

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 20:06
    Photo ID: 8569821
    VIRIN: 240802-M-XI993-1080
    Resolution: 3596x2400
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: KUMAMOTO, JP
    Marines
    AlliesandPartners
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyandCapable
    resolutedragon
    StandInForce

