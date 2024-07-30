U.S. service members with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force, the U.S. Army 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the Western Army, Ground Component Command, pose for a group photo during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at JGSDF Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, August 2, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

This work, RD24 | Service Members take a group photo in Kengun, by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.