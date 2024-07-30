Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) transits the Caribbean Sea at night

    USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) transits the Caribbean Sea at night

    AT SEA

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240802-N-WP746-3001
    CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 2, 2024) – Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) transits the Caribbean Sea at night, Aug. 3, enroute to its next mission stop during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 22:22
    Photo ID: 8568668
    VIRIN: 270803-N-WP746-1025
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) transits the Caribbean Sea at night, by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    costa rica
    cp24
    continuingpromise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download