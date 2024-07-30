240802-N-WP746-3001

CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 2, 2024) – Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Puerto Cortés, Honduras, Aug. 2, enroute to its next mission stop for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

VIRIN: 270802-N-WP746-3001