Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240731-M-KJ552-1067 [Image 4 of 7]

    240731-M-KJ552-1067

    HIJUDAI MANUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member plan their next defensive position during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, July 31, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 05:47
    Photo ID: 8567930
    VIRIN: 240731-M-KJ552-1067
    Resolution: 4771x7153
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: HIJUDAI MANUVER AREA, OITA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240731-M-KJ552-1067 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Kendrick Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240731-M-KJ552-1069
    VIRIN
    240731-M-KJ552-1076
    240731-M-KJ552-1067
    240731-M-KJ552-1078
    240731-M-KJ552-1056
    240731-M-KJ552-1061

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Company Defense
    ResoluteDragon
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    V3/2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download