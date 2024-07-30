Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW Change of Responsibility

    JOINT BASE MCGURIE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod Getz (center) salutes Col. Jason Herring, commander, 621st Contingency Response Wing (left) after accepting responsibility as the wing's Command Chief Master Sgt. as Chief Master Sgt. C.T. Kirk, outgoing Command Chief (right) looks on, Aug 2, 2024, Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey. The 621 CRW is a Community of Ready Warriors who advise, direct, and project airpower in any theater with any partner with any platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

    621 CRW
    USAFEC

