621 CRW Change of Responsibility

Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod Getz (center) salutes Col. Jason Herring, commander, 621st Contingency Response Wing (left) after accepting responsibility as the wing's Command Chief Master Sgt. as Chief Master Sgt. C.T. Kirk, outgoing Command Chief (right) looks on, Aug 2, 2024, Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey. The 621 CRW is a Community of Ready Warriors who advise, direct, and project airpower in any theater with any partner with any platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

