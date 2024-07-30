Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARMC Implements Cost Saving Satellite Antenna Replacement Process

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Harrison Cox 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Va - Members of the Satellite Communications branch (Code 283) pose for a photograph with a forklift beam designed to install NMT antennas at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), onboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 30, 2024. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox).

    MARMC Implements Cost Saving Satellite Antenna Replacement Process

