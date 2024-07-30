NORFOLK, Va - Members of the Satellite Communications branch (Code 283) pose for a photograph with a forklift beam designed to install NMT antennas at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), onboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 30, 2024. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 10:14 Photo ID: 8565912 VIRIN: 240730-N-VJ310-1005 Resolution: 5573x3230 Size: 4.17 MB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARMC Implements Cost Saving Satellite Antenna Replacement Process, by Harrison Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.