NORFOLK, Va - Members of the Satellite Communications branch (Code 283) pose for a photograph with a forklift beam designed to install NMT antennas at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), onboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 30, 2024. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox).
MARMC Implements Cost Saving Satellite Antenna Replacement Process
