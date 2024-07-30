A member of the Hiroshima City-based Kagura Dance group performs a traditional dance at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2024. The Kagura group performed a traditional samurai-themed Japanese dance to provide an engaging and interactive event that demonstrates Japanese culture and history for families on MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 03:06 Photo ID: 8565473 VIRIN: 240715-M-PW644-1141 Resolution: 5315x7968 Size: 19.11 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Steeped in Tradition: Hiroshima City-based Kagura Dance group perform at MCAS Iwakuni, by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.