Steeped in Tradition: Hiroshima City-based Kagura Dance group perform at MCAS Iwakuni

A member of the Hiroshima City-based Kagura Dance group performs a traditional dance at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2024. The Kagura group performed a traditional samurai-themed Japanese dance to provide an engaging and interactive event that demonstrates Japanese culture and history for families on MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)
|07.15.2024
|08.02.2024 03:06
|8565473
|240715-M-PW644-1141
|5315x7968
|19.11 MB
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|2
|0
