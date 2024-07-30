Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steeped in Tradition: Hiroshima City-based Kagura Dance group perform at MCAS Iwakuni

    Steeped in Tradition: Hiroshima City-based Kagura Dance group perform at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A member of the Hiroshima City-based Kagura Dance group performs a traditional dance at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2024. The Kagura group performed a traditional samurai-themed Japanese dance to provide an engaging and interactive event that demonstrates Japanese culture and history for families on MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 03:06
    Photo ID: 8565473
    VIRIN: 240715-M-PW644-1141
    Resolution: 5315x7968
    Size: 19.11 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steeped in Tradition: Hiroshima City-based Kagura Dance group perform at MCAS Iwakuni, by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Samurai
    MCCS
    Traditional Dance
    Interactive
    Hiroshima
    Kagura Dance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download