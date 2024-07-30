Loring AFB Open House 2024

A B-52 Stratofortress lands and deploys drag chute at the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine. A handful of events are scheduled to take place at the former Strategic Air Command superbase, welcoming all as they recognize 30 years since the closure.

