    2024 Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit

    YIGO, GUAM

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    Visiting foreign Key Leaders receive a briefing from the U.S. Air Force 554th Rapid Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer cadre Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, July 26, 2024. The briefing was a showcase of fiber reinforced polymer matting, the cutting edge matting the Air Force uses for crater repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)

    PACAF
    Red Horse
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Silver Flag
    Indo-Pacific
    Andersen Civil Engineer

