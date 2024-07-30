Visiting foreign Key Leaders receive a briefing from the U.S. Air Force 554th Rapid Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer cadre Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, July 26, 2024. The briefing was a showcase of fiber reinforced polymer matting, the cutting edge matting the Air Force uses for crater repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 18:20 Photo ID: 8564599 VIRIN: 240726-F-RF692-1186 Resolution: 5672x3961 Size: 3.84 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit, by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.