The 3rd Brigade, U.S. Army Cadet Command, sponsored of educators to tour the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence. The visit showcased Army medicine and the opportunities to serve as an Army nurse. After briefings about the nurse program the group visited the U.S. Army Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing and had an opportunity to see nursing specialty courses.

