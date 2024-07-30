Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ireland Army Health Clinic employee, Army veteran awarded Purple Heart

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Donald Preston 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky - Colonel Scott M. Farley, commander, Ireland Army Health Clinic presented the Purple Heart here, August 1 to retired Army Master Sergeant, Maurice A Green. Green, a Canton, Ohio native, currently serves as a material handler with the clinic and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. While serving in Iraq with 2nd Squadron, 11th Armory Calvary Regiment, Green was wounded in action 23 June 2005. Green also deployed twice to support Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Desert Fox. Green’s children Mia and Marcello were also in attendance for the presentation. The award presentation was delayed due to administrative oversight.

    This work, Ireland Army Health Clinic employee, Army veteran awarded Purple Heart, by Donald Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

