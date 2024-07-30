Ireland Army Health Clinic employee, Army veteran awarded Purple Heart

FORT KNOX, Ky - Colonel Scott M. Farley, commander, Ireland Army Health Clinic presented the Purple Heart here, August 1 to retired Army Master Sergeant, Maurice A Green. Green, a Canton, Ohio native, currently serves as a material handler with the clinic and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. While serving in Iraq with 2nd Squadron, 11th Armory Calvary Regiment, Green was wounded in action 23 June 2005. Green also deployed twice to support Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Desert Fox. Green’s children Mia and Marcello were also in attendance for the presentation. The award presentation was delayed due to administrative oversight.

