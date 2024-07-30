U.S. Army National Guard M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) crewmembers from the 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment demonstrate quickly setting up the radio communication system and simulate firing rockets after landing at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 29, 2024. This rapid insertion training involved U.S. Airmen working with Belgian and Finnish air forces who participated in and observed the transportation of the vehicle by plane. This capability is an example of the U.S. Air Forces’ Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 04:43 Photo ID: 8562933 VIRIN: 240729-F-GR961-1267 Resolution: 5687x4010 Size: 1.1 MB Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WALLONNE, RéGION (FR), BE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.