Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 2 of 10]

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WALLONNE, RéGION (FR), BELGIUM

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmasters and pilots prepare the cargo bay to transport a U.S. Army National Guard M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2024. The 37th AS transported the HIMARS to Chievres Air Base, Belgium, demonstrating Ramstein’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities of quickly moving offensive equipment around the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 04:43
    Photo ID: 8562930
    VIRIN: 240729-F-GR961-1033
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WALLONNE, RéGION (FR), BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training
    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    86th AW
    U.S. Army
    Ramstein Air Base Germany
    HIRAIN
    Belgian Land Component

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download