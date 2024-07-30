U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

U.S. Airmen with the 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmasters and pilots prepare the cargo bay to transport a U.S. Army National Guard M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2024. The 37th AS transported the HIMARS to Chievres Air Base, Belgium, demonstrating Ramstein’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities of quickly moving offensive equipment around the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

