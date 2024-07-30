U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

A U.S. Army National Guard M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from the 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment prepares to be loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2024. The HIMARS is able to launch multiple precision-guided rockets capable of hitting a target more than 40 miles away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

