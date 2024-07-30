Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 1 of 10]

    U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Army National Guard M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from the 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment prepares to be loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2024. The HIMARS is able to launch multiple precision-guided rockets capable of hitting a target more than 40 miles away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    TAGS

    HIMARS
    86th AW
    U.S. Army
    Ramstein Air Base Germany
    HIRAIN
    Belgian Land Component

