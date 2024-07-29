Dental Health Command Europe Soldiers take part in 100-mile foot march

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands – Thirteen Soldiers from Dental Health Command Europe took part in the grueling 100-mile Nijmegen foot march in the Netherlands July 16 to 19. The 106th annual Nijmegen march goes back more than 120 years, starting in 1909 as a military training event designed to build soldier stamina and endurance. This year’s Nijmegen march saw more than 41,000 participants from more than 70 nations taking part. Participation in this historic event further strengthens the relationship with allies and partner countries and promotes esprit de corps across respective formations.

