Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dental Health Command Europe Soldiers take part in 100-mile foot march

    Dental Health Command Europe Soldiers take part in 100-mile foot march

    NETHERLANDS

    07.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    NIJMEGEN, Netherlands – Thirteen Soldiers from Dental Health Command Europe took part in the grueling 100-mile Nijmegen foot march in the Netherlands July 16 to 19. The 106th annual Nijmegen march goes back more than 120 years, starting in 1909 as a military training event designed to build soldier stamina and endurance. This year’s Nijmegen march saw more than 41,000 participants from more than 70 nations taking part. Participation in this historic event further strengthens the relationship with allies and partner countries and promotes esprit de corps across respective formations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 07:30
    Photo ID: 8560501
    VIRIN: 240719-A-YV790-7491
    Resolution: 2048x1882
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental Health Command Europe Soldiers take part in 100-mile foot march, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download