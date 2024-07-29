Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Commander signs Chief's report for Puerto Rico Coastal Storm Risk Management Study Project

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    (Center) Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, signs the Chief’s Report for the Puerto Rico Coastal Storm Risk Management Study, recommending the study’s findings for authorization by Congress.

    USACE
    Jacksonville District
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Col. Brandon Bowman
    Puerto Rico Coastal Risk Management Study

