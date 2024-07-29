Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers begins dredging St. Joseph Harbor

    Corps of Engineers begins dredging St. Joseph Harbor

    ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Brandon Hubbard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Detroit District will begin dredging St. Joseph Harbor this week, Aug. 1, 2024. The Lake Michigan shoreline in St. Joseph is seen in this 2023 image of dredging placement. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:26
    Photo ID: 8559110
    VIRIN: 230601-O-AU317-2121
    Resolution: 6360x2515
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers begins dredging St. Joseph Harbor, by Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps of Engineers begins dredging St. Joseph Harbor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    dredging
    Lake Michigan
    Detroit District
    USACE Detroit District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download