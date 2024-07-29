The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Detroit District will begin dredging St. Joseph Harbor this week, Aug. 1, 2024. The Lake Michigan shoreline in St. Joseph is seen in this 2023 image of dredging placement. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:26 Photo ID: 8559110 VIRIN: 230601-O-AU317-2121 Resolution: 6360x2515 Size: 1.85 MB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, US Hometown: ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers begins dredging St. Joseph Harbor, by Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.