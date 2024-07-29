Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen of Altus: Mr. Zachery Hatter

    Airmen of Altus: Mr. Zachery Hatter

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Zachary Hatter, 97th aircraft crew chief, center, is awarded the April Airman of the Month certificate by Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, right, at Altus Air Force Base Oklahoma, June 20, 2024. Hatter’s favorite aspects of his job are getting to work on the aircraft and supporting mission readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:26
    Photo ID: 8559094
    VIRIN: 240720-F-VO459-5714
    Resolution: 4732x3148
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen of Altus: Mr. Zachery Hatter, by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW
    Airmen of Altus
    97 MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download