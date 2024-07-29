Zachary Hatter, 97th aircraft crew chief, center, is awarded the April Airman of the Month certificate by Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, right, at Altus Air Force Base Oklahoma, June 20, 2024. Hatter’s favorite aspects of his job are getting to work on the aircraft and supporting mission readiness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:26 Photo ID: 8559094 VIRIN: 240720-F-VO459-5714 Resolution: 4732x3148 Size: 2.2 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen of Altus: Mr. Zachery Hatter, by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.