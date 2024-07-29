Airmen of Altus: Mr. Zachery Hatter

Zachary Hatter, 97th aircraft crew chief, center, is awarded the April Airman of the Month certificate by Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, right, at Altus Air Force Base Oklahoma, June 20, 2024. Hatter’s favorite aspects of his job are getting to work on the aircraft and supporting mission readiness.
|07.20.2024
|07.30.2024 15:26
|8559094
|240720-F-VO459-5714
|4732x3148
|2.2 MB
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|3
|0
