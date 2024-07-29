Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Muster events provide opportunity for Soldiers to learn about Army Reserve benefits

    FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Maj. John May 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Sgt. 1st Class Misbah Bailey, Army Reserve career counselor assigned to 1st Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group, discusses the benefits of the Army Reserve with a Soldier in the Individual Ready Reserve during a muster event July 20, at Farmingdale, N.Y. Muster events provide a chance for career counselors to have in-person interaction with Soldiers in the IRR and explain the benefits of the Army Reserve. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:12
    Location: FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, US
