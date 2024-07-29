Sgt. 1st Class Misbah Bailey, Army Reserve career counselor assigned to 1st Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group, discusses the benefits of the Army Reserve with a Soldier in the Individual Ready Reserve during a muster event July 20, at Farmingdale, N.Y. Muster events provide a chance for career counselors to have in-person interaction with Soldiers in the IRR and explain the benefits of the Army Reserve. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:12 Photo ID: 8559083 VIRIN: 240720-A-QH536-3941 Resolution: 690x684 Size: 160.23 KB Location: FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Muster events provide opportunity for Soldiers to learn about Army Reserve benefits, by MAJ John May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.