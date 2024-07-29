Coast Guard Cutter Stone crew members conduct clear and bright test on flight deck

Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) crew members conduct a clear and bright test on the cutter's flight deck, July 6, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Stone operated in support of maritime stability and security in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer)
