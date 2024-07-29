Students with Down East Horizons pose for a photo during a guided tour at the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Bangor, Maine, July 16, 2024. DEHI is an organization that assists and supports individuals with developmental disabilities, allowing them to participate in the community and live fulfilling lives.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 08:18 Photo ID: 8557995 VIRIN: 240716-F-SB214-9355 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.39 MB Location: MAINE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Down East Horizons visits the 101st, by SSgt Michelle Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.