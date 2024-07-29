Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Down East Horizons visits the 101st

    Down East Horizons visits the 101st

    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Hopkins 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Students with Down East Horizons pose for a photo during a guided tour at the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Bangor, Maine, July 16, 2024. DEHI is an organization that assists and supports individuals with developmental disabilities, allowing them to participate in the community and live fulfilling lives.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Hopkins)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 08:18
    Location: MAINE, US
    Down East Horizon Visits the 101st

    tour
    bangor maine
    DEHI

