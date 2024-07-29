Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Group photo of participants from the Combined U.S. DoD and Poland Drinking Water Summit

    Group photo of participants from the Combined U.S. DoD and Poland Drinking Water Summit

    POLAND

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Group photo of participants from the Combined U.S. DoD and Poland Drinking Water Summit, 9-11 July 2024 at Świętoszów, Poland. Participants included representatives from U.S. European Command J-4, U.S. European Command Force Health Protection, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Office of Deputy Chief of Staff Engineer, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, U.S. Army Public Health Command Europe, IMCOM-Europe, USAG Poland, 1st Cavalry Division Force Health Protection, Polish Government Ministry of Health, Poland Military Garrison Support Units, Polish Provincial Military Centers for Preventive Medicine, Sanitary Inspectorate of Polish Ministry of National Defense.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 04:30
    Photo ID: 8557825
    VIRIN: 240730-A-FU201-1776
    Resolution: 3300x2475
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Group photo of participants from the Combined U.S. DoD and Poland Drinking Water Summit, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Public Health Command Europe works closely with Polish Ministry of Health and Ministry of National Defense

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Health Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download