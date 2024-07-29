Group photo of participants from the Combined U.S. DoD and Poland Drinking Water Summit, 9-11 July 2024 at Świętoszów, Poland. Participants included representatives from U.S. European Command J-4, U.S. European Command Force Health Protection, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Office of Deputy Chief of Staff Engineer, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, U.S. Army Public Health Command Europe, IMCOM-Europe, USAG Poland, 1st Cavalry Division Force Health Protection, Polish Government Ministry of Health, Poland Military Garrison Support Units, Polish Provincial Military Centers for Preventive Medicine, Sanitary Inspectorate of Polish Ministry of National Defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 04:30 Photo ID: 8557825 VIRIN: 240730-A-FU201-1776 Resolution: 3300x2475 Size: 1.85 MB Location: PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Group photo of participants from the Combined U.S. DoD and Poland Drinking Water Summit, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.