Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico evolved into the Caribbean District, an enduring district under the South Atlantic Division. This transition consolidates and enhance the services the federal agency offers in the region.



Other than establishing military-based-districts, most of them in the Mediterranean and Middle East Region, the last time USACE established a district with focus on civil works was in 1948 with the establishment of the Walla Walla District in the Northwestern Division.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 18:22 Photo ID: 8557033 VIRIN: 240729-A-TM125-4384 Resolution: 1191x1191 Size: 334.49 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico transitioned into Caribbean District, by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.