    USACE Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico transitioned into Caribbean District

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Garcia 

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico evolved into the Caribbean District, an enduring district under the South Atlantic Division. This transition consolidates and enhance the services the federal agency offers in the region.

    Other than establishing military-based-districts, most of them in the Mediterranean and Middle East Region, the last time USACE established a district with focus on civil works was in 1948 with the establishment of the Walla Walla District in the Northwestern Division.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8557033
    VIRIN: 240729-A-TM125-4384
    Resolution: 1191x1191
    Size: 334.49 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico transitioned into Caribbean District, by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

