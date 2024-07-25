Coast Guard Cutter Stone transits near Curaçao

Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Kavulich, a boatswain's mate assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758), assists with launching the cutter's small boat, July 3, 2024, while at sea in the vicinity of Curaçao. Stone operated in support of maritime stability and security in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer)

