    Coast Guard Cutter Stone transits near Curaçao

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Kavulich, a boatswain's mate assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758), assists with launching the cutter's small boat, July 3, 2024, while at sea in the vicinity of Curaçao. Stone operated in support of maritime stability and security in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USCG
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Stone
    CGatSea
    Coast Guard Cutte Stone (WMSL 758)

