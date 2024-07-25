Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Yamato City Awa Odori Festival

    YAMATO, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    ATSUGI, Japan (July 27, 2024) - Capt. Nicolas B. Leclerc, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s commanding officer, dances down a street in Yamato City during the 2024 Awa Odori. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 00:52
    Location: YAMATO, KANAGAWA, JP
