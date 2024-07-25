ATSUGI, Japan (July 27, 2024) - Capt. Nicolas B. Leclerc, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s commanding officer, dances down a street in Yamato City during the 2024 Awa Odori. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 00:52 Photo ID: 8555337 VIRIN: 240727-N-BB059-1004 Resolution: 6274x4187 Size: 16.94 MB Location: YAMATO, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Yamato City Awa Odori Festival, by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.