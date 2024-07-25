Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF conducts interoperability training with European and Indo-Pacific nations during Exercise Pitch Black 24

    USAF conducts interoperability training with European and Indo-Pacific nations during Exercise Pitch Black 24

    BRADSHAW AIRSPACE, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Participating nations fly in formation over the training area during Exercise Pitch Black 24.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 19:19
    Photo ID: 8555007
    VIRIN: 240723-F-MT297-8480
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: BRADSHAW AIRSPACE, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF conducts interoperability training with European and Indo-Pacific nations during Exercise Pitch Black 24, by TSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAF conducts interoperability training with European and Indo-Pacific nations during Exercise Pitch Black 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    StrongerTogether
    INDOPACOM
    AUSAirForce
    FreeAndOpenPacific
    PitchBlack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download