    USNS Burlington Arrives in Puerto Cortes, Honduras

    PUERTO CORTES, HONDURAS

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240727-N-WP746-1001
    PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (July 27, 2024) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrives in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

