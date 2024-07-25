USNS Burlington Arrives in Puerto Cortes, Honduras

240727-N-WP746-1001

PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (July 27, 2024) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrives in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

PUERTO CORTES, HN