    Foreign Science and Technology Center Organized (1 AUG 1962)

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Headquarters for the U.S. Army Foreign Science and Technology Center from 1970–1995, and the National Ground Intelligence Center from 1995–2001, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    US Army Intelligence and Security Command
    National Ground Intelligence Center
    This Week in MI History
    Foreign Science and Technology Center
    Project 80
    technical intelligence

