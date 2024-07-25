Foreign Science and Technology Center Organized (1 AUG 1962)

Headquarters for the U.S. Army Foreign Science and Technology Center from 1970–1995, and the National Ground Intelligence Center from 1995–2001, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Date Taken: 07.26.2024