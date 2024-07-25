Col. Johnathan Catalano assumed responsibility as the Director of the Medical Capability Development Integration Directorate from Col. James Jones during a Transfer of Authority Ceremony held at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence. Brig. Gen. Clinton Murry, commanding general MEDCoE, officiated over the ceremony.
Jones transitions to his next assignment as the Commander of Public Health Command West.
