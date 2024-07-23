Types of glass stoppers found in archaeological digs at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown in this comparison photo. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 18:29 Photo ID: 8550938 VIRIN: 240725-A-A4608-9957 Resolution: 669x735 Size: 33.2 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Glass stoppers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.