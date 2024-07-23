NCTAMS PAC personnel stand at the flagpole on JBPHH Wahiawa Annex base after receiving their DISA Facilities of the Year (FOTY) and NSCOTY awards.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 18:09 Photo ID: 8550912 VIRIN: 240620-N-PL464-4188 Resolution: 3778x2518 Size: 2 MB Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DISA Awards Ceremony, by ENS S G, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.