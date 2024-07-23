BACH Holds Superhero School, Sports Physicals Event

Dr. Troy Priarie, MD, of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital's Air Assault Family Medical Home, aka “Buzz Lightyear,” performs a School and Sports Physical on a Fort Campbell family member patient during a superheroes themed School and Sports Physicals event on July 25, creating a fun environment for providers and patients alike inside the hospital’s Young Eagle and Air Assault Medical Homes, located just inside the hospital’s C Bldg.



Currently less than 400 School and/or Sports Physicals appointments remain to be scheduled to reach the goal of 2,500 scheduled appointments this summer.



To schedule a School and Sports physical call the appointment line at 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677 or send a message to your care team via MHS GENESIS Patient portal at: https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login.

