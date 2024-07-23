Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Holds Superhero School, Sports Physicals Event

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Dr. Troy Priarie, MD, of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital's Air Assault Family Medical Home, aka “Buzz Lightyear,” performs a School and Sports Physical on a Fort Campbell family member patient during a superheroes themed School and Sports Physicals event on July 25, creating a fun environment for providers and patients alike inside the hospital’s Young Eagle and Air Assault Medical Homes, located just inside the hospital’s C Bldg.

    Currently less than 400 School and/or Sports Physicals appointments remain to be scheduled to reach the goal of 2,500 scheduled appointments this summer.

    To schedule a School and Sports physical call the appointment line at 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677 or send a message to your care team via MHS GENESIS Patient portal at: https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login.

