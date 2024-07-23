Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medicine integration in the MHS

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Vincent Krause is a family nurse practitioner who provides primary care, physical examinations, diagnostic testing, and patient referrals for patients enrolled at the Munson Army Health Center.

    He first joined the Army as a med-surg nurse at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. After completing the critical care nurse course, he worked on the Intensive Care Unit at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

    Later he applied and was selected for the Army’s advanced education assistance program, Long Term Health Education and Training. This program paid for him to attend school full-time at Jacksonville University, Jacksonville, Florida, where he earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice — Family Nurse Practitioner.

    Maj. Krause’s last assignment was at Fort Moore working as a Nurse Practitioner and Battalion Surgeon.

    Maj. Krause also holds a certification as an emergency nurse practitioner.

