Army Medicine integration in the MHS

U.S. Army Maj. Vincent Krause is a family nurse practitioner who provides primary care, physical examinations, diagnostic testing, and patient referrals for patients enrolled at the Munson Army Health Center.
He first joined the Army as a med-surg nurse at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. After completing the critical care nurse course, he worked on the Intensive Care Unit at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
Later he applied and was selected for the Army’s advanced education assistance program, Long Term Health Education and Training. This program paid for him to attend school full-time at Jacksonville University, Jacksonville, Florida, where he earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice — Family Nurse Practitioner.
Maj. Krause’s last assignment was at Fort Moore working as a Nurse Practitioner and Battalion Surgeon.
Maj. Krause also holds a certification as an emergency nurse practitioner.
