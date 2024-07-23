mbat Aviation Brigade Participates in the Farnborough International Airshow

U.S Army Sgt. Edward Franck, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, takes a group photo with Japanese students from Sky Flower Rocketry Club alongside an AH-64 Apache at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 24, 2024. The FIA is a global platform for the aerospace, aviation, and defense industries, and this year’s show focuses on space, defense, sustainability, innovation, future flight, and workforce development. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

