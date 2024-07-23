Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    mbat Aviation Brigade Participates in the Farnborough International Airshow

    mbat Aviation Brigade Participates in the Farnborough International Airshow

    FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S Army Sgt. Edward Franck, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, takes a group photo with Japanese students from Sky Flower Rocketry Club alongside an AH-64 Apache at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 24, 2024. The FIA is a global platform for the aerospace, aviation, and defense industries, and this year’s show focuses on space, defense, sustainability, innovation, future flight, and workforce development. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 06:59
    Photo ID: 8549319
    VIRIN: 240725-A-HY112-8050
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, mbat Aviation Brigade Participates in the Farnborough International Airshow, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download