OSHKOSH, Wi. (July 23, 2024) – Air Force Sustainment Center Director of Engineering and Technical Management Directorate Wayne Ayer, right, tries out an augmented reality headset with the assistance of Nicholas Jenkins, a mechanical engineer from Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, left, at the AFSC exhibit during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 airshow in Oshkosh, Wi., July 23. This was the first year that AFMC participated as the featured Air Force major command for this week-long event, which draws in more than 600,000 visitors annually. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Michael Tackitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:57 Photo ID: 8548456 VIRIN: 240723-F-GA946-7947 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.49 MB Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSC directorates and complexes shine at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Ronald Tackitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.