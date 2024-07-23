Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC directorates and complexes shine at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    AFSC directorates and complexes shine at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Ronald Tackitt 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    OSHKOSH, Wi. (July 23, 2024) – Air Force Sustainment Center Director of Engineering and Technical Management Directorate Wayne Ayer, right, tries out an augmented reality headset with the assistance of Nicholas Jenkins, a mechanical engineer from Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, left, at the AFSC exhibit during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 airshow in Oshkosh, Wi., July 23. This was the first year that AFMC participated as the featured Air Force major command for this week-long event, which draws in more than 600,000 visitors annually. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Michael Tackitt)

    TAGS

    Oshkosh
    EAA
    AFMC
    AFSC
    AirVenture

