Let's give a shout-out to Chanell Jenkins from the 81st Training Wing for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Jenkins supports inspections, evaluations, analysis, audits, data management and internal control programs. She was recently requested to conduct a Management Internal Control Toolset staff assistance visit at the 42nd Air Base Wing. Jenkins also augmented the Air Education and Training Command inspection team for the 502nd Air Base Wing, training two new inspector generals in the process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

