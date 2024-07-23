Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Let's give a shout-out to Chanell Jenkins from the 81st Training Wing for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Jenkins supports inspections, evaluations, analysis, audits, data management and internal control programs. She was recently requested to conduct a Management Internal Control Toolset staff assistance visit at the 42nd Air Base Wing. Jenkins also augmented the Air Education and Training Command inspection team for the 502nd Air Base Wing, training two new inspector generals in the process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:17
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

