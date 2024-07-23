Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, 42nd Air Base Wing commander renders her first salute

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, 42nd Air Base Wing commander renders her first salute to the Airmen of the wing during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the new installation commander, Toliver is responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 13:01
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
