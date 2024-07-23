U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, 42nd Air Base Wing commander renders her first salute to the Airmen of the wing during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the new installation commander, Toliver is responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 13:01 Photo ID: 8547740 VIRIN: 240724-F-XM554-1001 Resolution: 2864x1512 Size: 489.64 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, 42nd Air Base Wing commander renders her first salute, by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.