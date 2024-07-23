Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSDC hosts CODEL Wittman

    NSDC hosts CODEL Wittman

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    National Space Defense Center

    From left, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ-1), Ranking Member, House Armed Services Committee - Tactical Air and Land Subcommittee; U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, National Space Defense Center director and Space Delta 15 commander; U.S. Rep. Robert Wittman (R-VA-1), Chairman, HASC-TAL; and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank Kincaid, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, U.S. Space Forces - Space, and the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, pose for a photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., July 18, 2024. The congressional delegation received briefings and site visits of critical space operations in Colorado Springs to include the National Space Defense Center. The NSDC is one of S4S’s five centers. The S4S mission is to plan, integrate, conduct, and assess global space operations in order to deliver combat relevant space effects, in, from, and to space, for Combatant Commanders, Coalition partners, the Joint Force, and the Nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 12:53
    Photo ID: 8547694
    VIRIN: 240718-X-DA809-1004
    Resolution: 4448x2965
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSDC hosts CODEL Wittman, by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CODEL
    Congressional Delegation
    NSDC
    National Space Defense Center
    U.S. Space Forces-Space

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download