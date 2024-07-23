NSDC hosts CODEL Wittman

From left, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ-1), Ranking Member, House Armed Services Committee - Tactical Air and Land Subcommittee; U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, National Space Defense Center director and Space Delta 15 commander; U.S. Rep. Robert Wittman (R-VA-1), Chairman, HASC-TAL; and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank Kincaid, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, U.S. Space Forces - Space, and the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, pose for a photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., July 18, 2024. The congressional delegation received briefings and site visits of critical space operations in Colorado Springs to include the National Space Defense Center. The NSDC is one of S4S’s five centers. The S4S mission is to plan, integrate, conduct, and assess global space operations in order to deliver combat relevant space effects, in, from, and to space, for Combatant Commanders, Coalition partners, the Joint Force, and the Nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

