USS Mississippi crew photo

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 28, 2024) The crew of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) pose for a group photo with their Battle “E” award during an all hands call onboard Naval Base Guam, June 28. Mississippi is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron One and is currently homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

