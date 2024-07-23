Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mississippi departs Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 3, 2024) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) prepares to depart Naval Base Guam, July 3. Mississippi is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron One and is currently homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    IMAGE INFO

    submarines
    Mississippi
    submarine squadron 15
    SUBPAC

