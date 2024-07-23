Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Soldiers take part in Maritime Medical Combat Training in Greece

SOUDA BAY, Greece – Two Soldiers from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) had the opportunity to take part in maritime medical combat training in Greece June 3 to 14. Sgt. 1st Class David Shrewsbury and Staff Sgt. William White from LRMC were among a group of more than 20 military medics from several NATO countries taking part. The weeklong event was held at the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center (NMIOTC) in Souda Bay, Greece. (Courtesy Photo)

