    Dredging Underway at Honolulu Harbor - 3

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Cortland Henderson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Maintenance dredging began July 22, 2024 at the Honolulu Harbor, located on the southern coast of the island of O‘ahu, by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District. Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc. is the contractor.

