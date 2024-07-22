Maintenance dredging began July 22, 2024 at the Honolulu Harbor, located on the southern coast of the island of O‘ahu, by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District. Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc. is the contractor.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 20:14 Photo ID: 8546364 VIRIN: 240722-A-DN279-1002 Resolution: 4788x3192 Size: 4.08 MB Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dredging Underway at Honolulu Harbor - 3, by Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.