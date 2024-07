A Coast Guard Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew gets underway to conduct a training operation off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, July 18, 2024. The crew conducted underway training with a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to maintain proficiencies for search and rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

