U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alan George, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 22, 2024. The 860th AMXS Squadron provides combat-ready maintenance personnel and organization support to inspect, service and repair assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft supporting Department of Defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8546104
|VIRIN:
|240722-F-OY799-1040
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.53 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis Tuesday: Airman 1st Class George, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
