Team Travis Tuesday: Airman 1st Class George

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alan George, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 22, 2024. The 860th AMXS Squadron provides combat-ready maintenance personnel and organization support to inspect, service and repair assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft supporting Department of Defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

