    Team Travis Tuesday: Airman 1st Class George

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alan George, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 22, 2024.  The 860th AMXS Squadron provides combat-ready maintenance personnel and organization support to inspect, service and repair assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft supporting Department of Defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 17:56
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Airmen
    USAF
    860th AMXS
    Team Travis Tuesday

