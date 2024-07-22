Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEDxDAU 2024: Taking Point

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Defense Innovation Unit

    U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Michael McGinley, Director, GigEagle Agile Talent Ecosystem Initiative, presents at TEDxDAU 2024: Taking Point on June 5, 2024 at the Defense Acquisition University, Ft. Belvoir, Va. TEDxDAU is an annual, day-long event designed to inspire the Defense acquisition community to think about their world and their work through a different lens. (DOD Photo by Nicole Brate).

